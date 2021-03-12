Two injured in central Colorado Springs house fire

Smoke and flames were showing when firefighters arrived at a home in central Colorado Springs Friday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a central Colorado Springs home Friday morning, according to the fire department.

The fire started around 8 a.m. at a home on Northview Drive, which is in the area of Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue. Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Another was treated and released on the scene.

A Good Samaritan helped two children escape the home, according to the fire department. A dog and four cats are all okay.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.