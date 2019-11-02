Two Gold Star wives gifted with refurbished cars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Gold Star wives–whose husbands made the ultimate sacrifice for our country–will now be cruising around town in new sets of wheels.

On Friday, a group of Fort Carson soldiers honored the legacy of their fallen brothers by presenting Michele Sullivan and Jennifer Norton with keys to newly refurbished cars.

Sullivan gave birth to her son just hours after her husband, Sgt. John Michael Sullivan Sr., was killed in combat 13 years ago. Last year, Sullivan’s only car was totaled in a crash.

Norton’s son, Aaron, was 5 years old when his father, Pfc. Matthew Aaron Norton Sr., died 10 years ago. Since then, Norton has raised two children, both with autism, on her own. A year ago, Norton was involved in a crash that totaled her only car.

Both Sullivan and Norton were nominated for the donations by Fort Carson’s Survivor Outreach Services program, which helps families of fallen soldiers.

The cars were donated by USAA and restored by soldiers in Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes program. Changing Lanes provides service members transitioning into civilian careers with free training and employment in the collision repair industry.