(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County Public Health has confirmed two deaths due to West Nile virus in El Paso County.

The first human case of West Nile in the county in 2023 was confirmed earlier in August.

According to El Paso County Public Health, most people infected with West Nile don’t have symptoms. However, one in five infected people will have flu-like symptoms, which usually begin two to 14 days after exposure.

Serious, potentially deadly neurologic illness occurs in fewer than one in 100 infected people.

People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions—such as diabetes or kidney disease — are at greater risk of serious illness.

El Paso County Public Health confirmed the deaths to FOX21 News on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Public Health did not specify the ages or circumstances of the two who died.

How to protect yourself against West Nile virus: