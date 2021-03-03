Two dead, one injured in El Paso County shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead and one is injured after a domestic violence shooting east of Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on North Curtis Road near the intersection with Garrett Road. When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

A third person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Deputies said they are investigating the deaths as a domestic violence homicide/suicide.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666.