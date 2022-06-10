COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two people died in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thursday evening.

It happened at North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 just before 8 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle, carrying two people, was traveling north on Highway 83 as an SUV, traveling south on Highway 83, prepared to make a left onto North Powers.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the SUV, according to CSPD, and both of its occupants were killed.

The person driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team has taken the lead in this investigation.

No identities have been released at this time.