COLORADO SPRINGS — Two K9 officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be more protected on duty thanks to the donation of body armor.

CSPD K9s Chewie and Britta received bullet and stab-proof protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Chewie’s vest was sponsored by Eric and Paula Sayer of Colorado Springs, and is embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Sayers.” K9 Britta’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Petra – EOW 9/8/14”.





Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, and a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

You can also head to www.vik9s.org for more information and to learn about events, or you can mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.