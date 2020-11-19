Two City of Pueblo departments reduce hours as COVID-19 precaution

PUEBLO, Colo. – Beginning Friday, the City of Pueblo Human Resources and Civil Service Departments will reduce their hours open to the public due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

HR and Civil Service, located at 301 W. B Street, will be open to the public from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The public is urged to call and make an appointment.

The reduced public schedule starts on Friday, November 20th. The two departments are still available through the phone or email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.