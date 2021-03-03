Two Cañon City-area BLM campgrounds add reservation system

The cliffs of the Shelf Road climbing area as seen from The Bank campground. / Photo courtesy Bureau of Land Management

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Two Bureau of Land Management campgrounds north of Cañon City will be accepting reservations in 2021, the BLM announced Tuesday.

Reservations will be accepted for about half of the sites at The Bank and Sand Gulch campgrounds. Non-reservable sites will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are offering reservations in response to the increased demand at the site over the past few years,” Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said in a statement. “With the reservation system in place, campers can know that a site will be waiting for them prior to traveling to the campground.”

Both campgrounds are well-known destinations for rock climbers recreating on the limestone cliffs of the Shelf Road climbing area.

The Bank campground was renovated in 2019 and has 31 individual campsites and two group sites capable of accommodating up to 20 campers each. Seventeen individual sites and both group sites are ADA accessible.

The Sand Gulch campground has 16 individual sites and one group site. One individual site and one group site are ADA accessible.

Approximately half of the sites at both campgrounds will be reservable.

For individual sites, campers can make reservations up to 14 days in advance of their stay. Group sites can be reserved up to 90 days in advance of arrival.

Reservations can be made by visiting the recreation.gov website or by calling (877) 444-6777.

Non-reservable campsites in both campgrounds will be available on a first-come, first-served, night-by-night basis. Campers may only stay in the campground for 14 days, whether reserved or occupied on a first-come basis.