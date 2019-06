Matt Meister and Abbie Burke are starting a new segment where they Try it Before You Buy It.

Each week they will test out a new product, food, or experience and let you know if they think it’s worth the cost.

This week the two try out a “Miracle Teeth Whitener” that contains activated coconut charcoal powder.

Check out the video to see the results.

If you have a suggestion for something they should try next week, email your ideas to news@fox21news.com .