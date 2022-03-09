EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — Greg Maxwell spoke on what his goals are as he runs for El Paso County Sheriff.

Greg Maxwell runs for El Paso County Sheriff as a “man of action,” according to the Maxwell campaign website.

Although we as a community do not know what lies ahead Maxwell expressed that “if we have that trust and community relationship, we can really accomplish” many goals.

With a community orientation, the sheriff’s candidate spoke on his hope for the community to grow stronger and united.

“Abraham Lincoln kind of said it best, a house divided will fall. We are so divided right now it’s time to bring things back together and preserve our community and make it a safe place to live,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell emphasized the importance of the Sheriff’s role, stating “if the sheriff isn’t paying close attention and partnering with people, we might be missing the boat. We might be thinking let’s crackdown on this guy dealing but we are missing all the aspects of the impact it has.”

Lastly, Maxwell spoke on why he has chosen to run for Sheriff, expressing his family links to the uniform.

“My dad gave his life doing this job. I lost him when I was 19 years old. So, putting the badge on to me is not just putting the badge on. Putting the badge on comes with a great deal of respect and I want to bring that back to our community,” Maxwell said.