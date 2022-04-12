COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed two trucks overturned on I-25 Tuesday morning due to high winds.

One truck was located at mile marker 52, the other at mile marker 59 near Walsenburg. Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed in that area for vehicle recovery efforts, but have since reopened.

A high-wind restriction is in place for Huerfano, Las Animas, and Pueblo Counties.

CDOT noted that any semis and high-profile vehicles must stay off the highway between the Colorado/New Mexico border and mile marked 117 (located north of Pueblo).

Any semis on the highway must pull over and shelter in place.