Truck stuck in sinkhole on South Murray Boulevard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a large sinkhole on South Murray Boulevard south of Platte Avenue.

CSFD is urging travelers to plan an alternate route if you must head that direction, as the sinkhole can be seen in accompanying photos and videos spewing water onto the road. A truck is also seen stuck in the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is in the northbound lanes of Murray Boulevard near Byron Drive, CSFD said.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

If you can’t avoid the area, CSFD said fire crews will be on scene, and drivers should utilize slower speeds and watch for emergency personnel.