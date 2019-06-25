Truck stolen in 2013 found in Quail Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s dive training team solved a six-year-old mystery on Monday.

While they were doing underwater sonar training at Quail Lake, firefighters discovered a Toyota Tacoma stolen in 2013.

The truck was found near the boat ramp, about 14 feet under the surface.

The fire department said it’s a perfect example of how dark and murky Colorado’s still water lakes and reservoirs can be, thus the need for sonar.

“It was a great opportunity for us to do some training, because many times, we’ll go into the water and hide things for the sonar team in the boat to identify some of the structure that we put in the water,” Capt. Brian Vaughan said. “They’ll float buoys and they’ll call us out as divers to come look.”

The fire department conducts these trainings a couple of times a year.

The truck has been turned over to the Colorado Springs Police Department for further investigation.