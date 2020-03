PUEBLO, Colo. — A portion of northbound Interstate 25 is closed between Pueblo and Fountain Friday morning while crews put out a truck fire.

The interstate is closed at mile marker 120, which is just south of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

The Colorado State Patrol said the truck was fully engulfed. There’s no word on whether anyone was injured or not.

