Truck driver killed in rollover crash on Interstate 25 in Pueblo County

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — A truck driver was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Colorado City Sunday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 73, which is in the Colorado City area. Troopers said a 2019 Freightliner was headed northbound in the right lane when the driver missed a curve. The truck went across both northbound lanes, according to troopers. The driver over-corrected, and the truck rolled onto its left side and slid into the right-side guardrail. The truck then rolled and came to rest on the other side of the guardrail, according to troopers.

The driver, a man from El Paso, Texas, was ejected and died. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said the truck’s cargo compartment came off during the roll, and its load was spilled across both northbound lanes and down an embankment. The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the crash.

Troopers said alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.