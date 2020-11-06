Troopers ID victim of Highway 83 crash involving stolen bus

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Troopers have released the name of one of the two people killed in a crash involving a stolen bus on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Troopers said the three-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. just south of Old Stagecoach Road. One of the vehicles involved was a 17-passenger senior center bus that had been stolen from Aurora earlier that morning.

Troopers said the bus was headed southbound when the driver lost control and collided with a Toyota 4-Runner that was headed northbound. The bus then continued southbound and crashed into a Honda Pilot before rolling off the road.

Troopers said the driver of the 4-Runner, 42-year-old Kizzy Aquirre, died on the scene.

A passenger in the Pilot, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said the driver of the van sustained serious injuries. Three passengers–two women and a 7-year-old girl–also sustained serious injuries. The other two passengers were not injured.

Troopers identified the driver of the bus as Daihauonzadre Brooks-Jones, 20, of Denver. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At the time of the crash, Brooks-Jones was wanted on a warrant for sex assault in Adams County, according to court records. That warrant was issued October 22.

Brooks-Jones also failed to appear in Adams County court on October 6 to face several charges, including motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to court records. Those charges were in connection with an incident on August 12.

Troopers said alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed are all being investigated as factors in this crash.