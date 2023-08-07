(VICTOR, Colo.) — The City of Victor now has a new neighbor, as a sister sculpture to the famous Isak Heartstone troll in Breckenridge has made her home in the mountains of Teller County.

The newly completed troll, named “Rita the Rock Planter,” is by Danish recycle artist and activist Thomas Dambo. The incredible statue of Rita can be seen moving piles of stones on top of Little Grouse Mountain just outside of Victor.

Courtesy: City of Victor

To find Rita, you can visit the Gold Camp District Impact Group’s website for detailed instructions, as well as an artistic map to lead you on your voyage to find the troll.

The announcement of Rita’s construction in Victor was made in July, by the Gold Camp District. After weeks of building, the group celebrated an unveiling on Aug. 4 and 5, and now Rita is ready to accept visitors at her new home.