TripAdvisor ranks Colorado Springs in top 10 “Emerging Destinations” worldwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs has been ranked #7 on a TripAdvisor list of the top 25 “Emerging Destinations” in the world.

The list is part of the travel website’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice awards. The awards are given based on reviews, ratings, and saves by TripAdvisor users.

“A crossroads for historians, sportsmen, architects, artists and gourmands, Colorado Springs offers a delightful mix of Western charms,” TripAdvisor wrote. “Sunny skies and crisp mountain air make it a perfect place for a golf outing, extreme sports or a picnic in one of the many, many well-maintained parks.”

The “Emerging Destinations” list includes 25 locations worldwide. One other U.S. destination–Panama City Beach, Florida–made the list.

Colorado Springs has been recognized on several national lists over the past two years, including:

“Consistently seeing Colorado Springs recognized in national – and international – rankings not only speaks to the magnificent beauty of our City, but also to our welcoming nature and our adventurous spirit,” Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “Colorado Springs has always been a wonderful place to visit, but with the return of tourism in 2021, we have more to offer than ever before. We look forward to the grand opening of the new Visitor Center on the summit of Pikes Peak and the return of the Cog Railway this spring, plus the award-winning U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.”