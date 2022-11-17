(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — With some families facing empty cupboards this holiday season, one local company is trying to help make the holidays a little easier for those in need, by donating 100 turkeys to Tri Lakes Cares.

“It is extremely important for businesses to donate to smaller non-profits like ours. We get to serve the northern El Paso area which does not have a human resource center like ours,” said Stephanie Force, Director of Development with Tri-lakes Cares. “Businesses like Roth Industries who have donated over 100 turkeys – we are now able to feed over 115 families this holiday season.”

Roth Industries recently made a donation to Tri Lakes Cares to help alleviate some of the stresses of the holiday season, making it easier to put food on the table.

“This is just something we at Roth appreciate, Tri-Lakes giving us the opportunity for us to do,” said JW Roth, Founder & Chairman of Roth Premium Foods. “They do so much for our community and this is a way for us to give back.”

You can learn more about Tri Lakes Cares, find resources and food assistance, and sign up to donate by going to TriLakesCares.org.

Tri Lakes Cares said holiday ham is the main pantry item in need.