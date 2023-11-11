(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Names of loved ones who have passed were read out loud today and in remembrance before illuminating trees in their memory at the 39th Annual Trees of Life Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Pikes Peak Hospice.

The trees will be on display on the South Lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum starting Saturday, Nov. 11. There will be a special tree remembering military members and first responders with a special red, white, and blue tree. The trees will remain lit during the holiday season.