(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thousands of area households TreeCycled their Christmas trees and donated more than $20,000 to area youth-development programs over the first two weekends in January.

According to Colorado Springs Youth Sports, an estimated 4,000 trees were kept out of the landfill and turned into useful mulch.

TreeCycle is organized by El Paso County, with the assistance of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports. The donated funds benefit El Pomar Youth Sports Park, Harrison High School Football, Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse, Ranger Lacrosse and Boy Scout Troops 7, 194, and 268. All beneficiaries volunteer with the program.

TreeCycle continues throughout the month of January at Rocky Top Resources, located at 1755 East Las Vegas Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays and on Monday, Jan. 16.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Only Christmas trees qualify for TreeCycle.