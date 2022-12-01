(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The annual Fort Carson Holiday Tree Lighting event will be held Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center.

The celebration, which is hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, will officially be kicked off at 5:30 p.m. by Maj. Gen. David Hodne, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general. The event is open to all DoD ID cardholders and their families.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get up close with live reindeer, take pictures with Santa Claus and enjoy other family-friendly activities. About 35 vendor booths will be on hand offering a variety of seasonal items, food and beverages for purchase.