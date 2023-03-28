(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Country artist Travis Tritt will perform at Pueblo Memorial Hall in September, and tickets go on sale Friday, March 31.

According to a press release, throughout the tour, Tritt and his band will be performing some of his greatest hits, including “Anymore,” “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Here’s A Quarter,” as well as songs off his most recent album release, Set In Stone.

Tritt will perform at Pueblo Memorial Hall on Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets are available at etix.com.

The press release says tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public on Friday at 10:00 a.m.