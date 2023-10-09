UPDATE: MONDAY 10/9/2023 7:56 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A long stretch of East Las Vegas Street will be closed for the foreseeable future as crews respond to the scene where a train derailed carrying military equipment, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said its agency was notified around 6:30 p.m. on Monday of a possible train derailment in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street, near the El Paso County Jail. Officers responded and found the train off the tracks.

East Las Vegas Street will be closed from Janitell Road to Highway 85/87. CSPD encouraged travelers to avoid the area and instructed anyone who needs to head north or south to use I-25 or South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD said currently there are no injuries reported as a result of the derailment.

Courtesy: FOX21 News viewer Debbie Briseno

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

ORIGINAL STORY: Train carrying military equipment derails

MONDAY 10/9/2023 7:23 p.m.

A train carrying military equipment has derailed in southeast Colorado Springs.

The train cars and equipment could be seen off the tracks and leaning precariously in photos sent to FOX21 News by a viewer. Fort Carson has confirmed the derailment but could not provide any additional details.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.