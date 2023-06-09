(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Hogback Valley Trail in Red Rock Open Space will begin closing on Monday, June 12.

According to the Colorado Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department on Facebook, the trail, which is on the east side of Red Rock Canyon Open Space, was originally constructed as an access road by the former landowner. Parks and Rec said the trail had become unsustainable and prone erosion, prompting the closure.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services

As an alternative option, Parks and Rec said the new Chamberlain Trail, which opened in early May 2023, now provides a sustainable trail corridor to replace the existing access road.