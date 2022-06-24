COLORADO SPRINGS — The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will begin trail improvements in Austin Bluffs Open Space next week.

The $220,000 project includes the addition of more than four miles of new trails, improvement of current trails, and the closure of nearly three miles of unsustainable illegal trails. These illegal trails will cost over $25,000 to close due to the extensive damage to the open space.

“We are excited for the opportunity to officially designate the Austin Bluffs Open Space trail system,” said Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Services senior landscape architect David Deitemeyer. “We appreciate your patience while we work to make one of Colorado Springs’ most unique open spaces even better.”

These trail improvements are based upon recommendations of the 2020 Austin Bluffs Open Space Master and Management Plan. The project will include the completion of the “Rim Trail” and “Spine Trail,” as well as a multi-use, multi-directional Pulpit Rock Summit Trail. No trails will be closed during maintenance; however, visitors can expect to see trail crews and heavy equipment operating in the area.

Learn more about the Austin Bluffs Open Space Master and Management Plan at ColoradoSprings.gov/ABOMasterPlan.