(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning drivers of traffic signals that are not functioning on the City’s east side due to an electrical outage.

CSPD’s communications Twitter account posted about the signals just after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, saying that signals on Peterson Road from Barnes Road to North Carefree Circle were all down.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said crews were actively responding, and that approximately 1,800 customers were affected by the outage.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

You can check Springs Utilities’ outage map for updates on the outage.

CSU estimated the time of restoration between 1-4 hours. CSPD asked that drivers avoid the area where traffic signals are down, and reminded everyone to treat dark intersections as a four-way stop.