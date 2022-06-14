COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project is nearly complete, and transitioning to the second phase of construction requires a major traffic pattern change on 30th Street.

Starting on Friday, June 17, 30th Street will be closed in both directions between Fontanero Street and Gateway Road through early summer 2023. The section of 30th Street previously closed between Gateway Road and Mesa Road will reopen. Access to Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor & Nature Center, will be maintained from Garden of the Gods Road.

The new detour will direct traffic to use Centennial Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road to enter the Park from 30th Street north of Gateway Road. Mesa Road will remain open for local access only.

A map of the planned road closures can be viewed below:

Construction activities are weather-dependent and schedules may change. Electronic message boards along the corridor will provide the latest closure date information.

For additional information on the project visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet.