(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A heads up for drivers, it may be wise to plan extra time or avoid I-25 near the Air Force Academy gates on Friday evening, as congestion is likely due to a Falcons football game.

The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) said traffic delays should be expected during the Falcons home game Friday against Utah State. USAFA said travelers should expect delays at the north and south gates from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Falcon Stadium.