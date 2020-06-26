Live Now
Townhome damaged in overnight fire in western Colorado Springs

A townhome was damaged in a fire in northwestern Colorado Springs early Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fire damaged a townhome and burned less than an acre of grass in northwestern Colorado Springs overnight, according to the fire department.

The fire started around midnight at a townhome on Oak Hills Drive, which is in the area of Allegheny Drive and Centennial Boulevard.

In addition to the townhome fire, a grass fire burned a half-acre to an acre, according to the fire department.

About 68 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire. They had the majority of the fire out by 2 a.m., but crews remained on scene for hours putting out hot spots, according to the fire department.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

