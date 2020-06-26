Townhome damaged in overnight fire in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fire damaged a townhome and burned less than an acre of grass in northwestern Colorado Springs overnight, according to the fire department.
The fire started around midnight at a townhome on Oak Hills Drive, which is in the area of Allegheny Drive and Centennial Boulevard.
In addition to the townhome fire, a grass fire burned a half-acre to an acre, according to the fire department.
About 68 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire. They had the majority of the fire out by 2 a.m., but crews remained on scene for hours putting out hot spots, according to the fire department.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.