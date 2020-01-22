Town of Monument announces new Chief of Police

MONUMENT, Colo — Cristian “Sean” Hemingway will be the Monument Police Department’s new chief, the city announced Wednesday.

Hemingway has been in law enforcement for 30 years, serving similar communities to Monument.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the Chief for Monument Police Department. I consider Colorado a second home, and I look forward to relocating to here and to continue to build on the partnerships that have been made with the community and Town staff,” Hemingway said.

Hemingway served for 22-years as a Police Major with the City of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and 6-years as the Chief of Police for the Town of Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

“Mr. Hemingway has served in similar communities as Monument over his 30-year law enforcement career. He is a well-rounded law enforcement professional who has implemented modern programs into the communities that he has led. He believes in the philosophy of community policing, and we believe he will continue to improve our public presence in our community.

We look forward to serving with Mr. Hemingway to provide continued leadership for the members of the Town of Monument Police Department.” says Town Manager Mike Foreman.

Hemingway is a graduate of Barry University with a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and holds a graduate degree in Criminal Justice from the Florida State University.

Hemingway is a husband, and dad of three spending his spare time, enjoying football, hiking, mountain biking, camping, snow skiing, and coaching/mentoring youth through community sports programs.

Mr. Hemingway will begin his new assignment on February 3, 2020.