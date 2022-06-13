COLORADO SPRINGS — County Assessor Steve Schleiker will host a town hall meeting for property owners whose homes were destroyed or damaged in the fires at Skylark and Falcon Estates Mobile Home Parks last month.

The Town Hall is an opportunity for Skylark and Falcon Estates Mobile Home Parks property owners to learn about the Assessor’s Office damage assessment process, its results, the loss of property value, and possible tax reductions. In addition, the Town Hall would allow property owners to share potential damage their property may have sustained as a result of the fire that the Assessor could not identify.

The town hall will be held Monday, June 20, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 South Cascade, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Anyone who cannot attend in-person can join a virtual Microsoft Teams meeting, a link for that meeting can be found here. Participants can download Microsoft Teams or join the meeting via their web browser. Organizers ask that those planning to attend virtually familiarize themselves with the platform ahead of the meeting. Participants that have questions during the Q&A can type the questions in the chat section.