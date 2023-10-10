(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A total of eight Union Pacific railcars derailed on Monday, Oct. 9 while en route to Fort Carson, according to Union Pacific and a spokesperson from the Mountain Post.

Lt. Col. Joseph Payton with the 4th Infantry Division provided an update, and said the train was transporting 4th Infantry Division equipment from Fort Irwin in California to Fort Carson when it derailed near South Circle Drive and East Las Vegas Street.

A spokesperson from Union Pacific said a total of eight railcars derailed, and Lt. Col. Payton said 13 vehicles and two trailers were impacted.

Thankfully, no soldiers or civilians were injured in the derailment, and no hazardous materials were released as a result.

There is no estimate on how much damage was caused or whether the vehicles on the cars will still be functional, that estimate will be completed once the equipment is removed from the scene and taken to Fort Carson.

The BNSF Railway and Union Pacific are responding to investigate, and will determine the cause of the derailment.