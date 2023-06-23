(PROWERS COUNTY, Colo.) — A tornado reportedly touched down in Prowers County on Friday, June 23, causing property damage and destroying a home.

According to Prowers County, a severe thunderstorm on Friday afternoon produced at least one tornado that touched down 15 miles south of the town of Granada. The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office received reports of damage to property around the area of County Road 25 and County Road R.

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

The county said deputies who responded to the area confirmed that multiple structures including a home were completely destroyed. Fortunately, the family inside the home took cover in the basement, and have reported no injuries.

The tornado also destroyed multiple vehicles, and killed about eight cows, the county said. The National Weather Service will be on site on Saturday to assess the damage and determine a rating for the tornado.

As of 8 p.m. the county said power is out in portions of Prowers County, notably in and around Granada. Crews are working to make the necessary repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.