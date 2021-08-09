Topgolf opening Friday in Colorado Springs

A rendering of the new Topgolf in northern Colorado Springs. / Courtesy Topgolf

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Topgolf is opening its first Colorado Springs location this Friday, the company announced.

The entertainment complex is located at 165 Spectrum Loop, in the Polaris Point development at Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. This is Topgolf’s third Colorado location, joining one in Centennial and one in Thornton.

The two-level venue will have 74 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

The new venue will employ about 200 people.