Topgolf coming to northern Colorado Springs

A rendering of the new Topgolf complex in northern Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An under-construction venue in the Polaris Pointe area of northern Colorado Springs will become Colorado’s third Topgolf location, the company announced Monday.

The venue, originally planned by Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson, was previously slated to open as Crush Golf.

The two-level entertainment center will include point-scoring games in 74 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, food, drinks, music and year-round programming. It will be equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

The company will hire about 200 people for the new venue, according to Topgolf. It’s set to open this summer.

Topgolf has existing Colorado locations in Centennial and Thornton.