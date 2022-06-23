COLORADO SPRINGS — 10 years ago Thursday, the Waldo Canyon Fire, fueled by extreme temperatures and high winds, began its more than a week-long-tear through the Pike National Forest and, eventually, ripped through Colorado Springs neighborhoods.

The fire destroyed nearly 400 homes, scorched more than 18,000 acres, and caused the deaths of a Colorado Springs couple, who lived in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

10 years later, the scars of the Waldo Canyon Fire remain.

Thursday night, the FOX21 News Team will walk you through what happened during those panicked days, and give you a look at the bigger picture: what we’ve learned and how we’re moving forward – together.

Tune in for exclusive perspectives from then-sheriff Terry Maketa and then-mayor Steve Bach.

Don’t miss the inspiring story of the journey to rebuild the Flying W Ranch and so much more.

Watch on-air or online Thursday at 9 p.m. on FOX21 or right here, on fox21news.com.