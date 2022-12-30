(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will host a Monte Carlo-themed fundraiser in January featuring a silent auction, drinks, dancing, casino games, as well as hors d’oeuvres – all benefitting the Service Center.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is quickly becoming the leading support organization for veterans, military and their families in the Pikes Peak Region, Mt. Carmel said. They provide support to nearly 33,000 active duty personnel and 120,000 veterans in the greater Colorado Springs area, and aim to ensure that America’s heroes receive high quality and easily accessible essential services.

Those services include employment and transition programs, behavioral health counseling, and family supportive services. You can help them on their mission by browsing the list of silent auction items up for sale, or by attending the Toast to Veterans fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 6 – 9 p.m. at City Auditorium, 221 East Kiowa Street. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvers start at 6 p.m., with Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, and Texas Hold’em Poker tables opening at 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Tickets are $100 per couple for Red Carpet tickets, which include valet parking, hors d’oeuvers, and two drink tickets. Regular tickets are $25 per person and $40 for couples. Cocktail attire is encouraged.