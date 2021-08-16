TLC’s Long Island Medium Teresa Caputo is coming to Colorado Springs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Theresa Caputo and David Zaslav attend the Discovery, Inc. Holiday Press Party 2019 at ABC Kitchen on December 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Teresa Caputo of TLC show’s Long Island Medium fame is coming to Colorado Spring’s Pikes Peak Center on Thursday, Oct. 28. at 7:30 p.m.

The live show will feature Caputo sharing about her life and speaking directly with the audience by allowing “Spirit” to speak through her.

Caputo has been a medium for over 20 years, sharing messages from beyond with her gift of “Spirit”. She has written three books about her experiences, two of which have made the New York Times Best Seller List.

Tickets are on sale here or here. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading but you will then have a seat for the show.

Besides her own show, Caputo has been featured on “Jay Leno”, “Jimmy Fallon”, “Steve Harvey”, “Live with Kelly and Michael”, “Dr. Oz” and “The Today Show”.

To learn more about Caputo and her medium abilities, visit her website here.