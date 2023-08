(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Titanic: The Musical opens this weekend at the ENT Center for the Arts. The Colorado Springs Conservatory will perform the hit 1997 Broadway show. Those taking the stage are aspiring actors and actresses still in high school.

The weekend will play host to multiple shows:

Aug 4-5 · 7 p.m.

Aug 5-6 · 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each.