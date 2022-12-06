(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies in Pueblo will be earning tips and raising money for Special Olympics athletes on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Texas Roadhouse.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) will both be raising money through a community tip-jar style fundraiser, where officers go table-to-table, accepting donations to benefit Special Olympics.

The event will be held at Texas Roadhouse, located at 4707 Dillon Drive, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Enjoy a delicious steak dinner and help Special Olympics athletes make their journey to success that much easier.