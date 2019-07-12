Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This weekend, local law enforcement will be earning your tips to benefit Special Olympics athletes in Colorado.

The Tip-A-Cop event is taking place Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at Chili’s locations across Colorado.

All donations earned at the event will directly benefit more than 25,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

Those with Special Olympics Colorado say fundraisers like this are needed.

“It’s sometimes hard to get it out to the world and say that we need help and funding,” Special Olympics athlete Vincent Egan said. “All the fundraising that we do here will help people go to national games, international games, or do other stuff throughout the community.”