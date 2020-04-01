Time running out to claim winning lottery ticket sold in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery is looking for the person who bought a $20,000-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket back in October and hasn’t yet claimed their prize.

The winning ticket was for the October 5 drawing. It was sold at the Tomahawk Travel Center at 1103 South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain.

The winning numbers for the October 5 drawing were 2-7-10-13-19.

The last day to claim the prize is Thursday, April 2.

If you’re the lucky winner, call the Colorado Lottery office at 1-800-999-2959 to learn how to claim your prize.

