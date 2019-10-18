Till Kitchen moving from Briargate to Broadmoor area

Rendering provided by Altitude Hospitality Group shows the open-air dining and entertainment complex that will replace the current Till restaurant location in Briargate.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Till Kitchen will move to a new location in the Broadmoor area of southwestern Colorado Springs next summer, owners Altitude Hospitality Group said Friday.

The restaurant, which opened in June 2016, is currently located in an 18,000-square-foot building in the area of Powers Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Altitude said the restaurant will be moving to a “more intimate venue” in the Broadmoor neighborhood. The exact location has not yet been announced.

The existing Till location will be turned into a “family-friendly, open-air dining experience,” the owners said. It will include fire pits, pickleball courts, bowling, shuffleboard, a beer wall with 65 taps, and plenty of outdoor games. The new menu will feature simpler food “with a more approachable price point for families,” according to the company.

Lunch, dinner, and brunch service at Till will continue as usual through January, though some parts of the building will be undergoing updates in the meantime. The Roost coffee shop will remain the same during construction.