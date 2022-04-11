COLORADO SPRINGS — Whose Live Anyway? with special guest Drew Carey is coming to the Pikes Peak Center in November, tickets go on sale Friday.

Whose Live Anyway? is a 90 minute improv show based on the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? The live show will feature the current cast Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, along with host Drew Carey. Audience participation is key to the show, so audience members are asked to bring their suggestions and might even be asked to join the cast onstage.

All ages are welcomed, but some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

Whose Live Anyway? with special guest Drew Carey will appear at the Pikes Peak Center on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $34.75 – $59.75 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. at pikespeakcenter.com.

This is an AXS Mobile ID event. You will need to download the AXS app to access your tickets and to enter the venue. Click here to learn how the app works, and for more information on Mobile ID events.