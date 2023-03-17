(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tickets to the 2023 NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo are on sale now, and two additional performances have been added to the lineup.

The NFR Open will be one of the biggest rodeos of the 2023 PRORODEO season, with $1 million in payouts to contestants, livestock and other PRCA members, according to a press release from the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

More than 200 top contestants from each of the U.S. and Canadian Circuits, plus national champions from Mexico will be competing in Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding, all culminating with a semifinals and finals on Saturday, July 15 when the national circuit champions will be crowned.

“The NFR Open is one of the most significant rodeos of the year,” said Tom Glause, CEO of the PRCA. “Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and the Colorado Springs community made this an outstanding rodeo in 2022 and we are excited to build upon that momentum in 2023.”

The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will take place July 11-15, with evening performances Tuesday through Saturday, and matinee performances Friday and Saturday. The Tuesday evening and Friday matinee performances are new additions to the lineup to satisfy demand for more performances after last year’s sell outs. Evening performances will start at 7:00 p.m. with matinee performances starting at noon and parking is free.

Click here to find tickets.

“This year’s Rodeo is going to be incredible, with the top talent in the sport coming here to compete,” said Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board President, Scott Johnson. “The addition of two performances gives families and working folks more opportunities to come enjoy this with us. And from what I hear, the national champs from Mexico are coming to take home the title. It is going to be another great one.”