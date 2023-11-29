(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The iconic Ice Castles, which will make their debut in Cripple Creek this year, are currently being constructed, and advance tickets are now on sale.

Cripple Creek is already home to the popular holiday Ice Festival, so the debut of the Ice Castles in the town seems only fitting to celebrate the magic of the winter season. According to the Ice Castles website, visitors this year can look for a number of ice sculptures similar to those that appear every year at the festival, tucked away inside the castles.

Visitors flock from far and wide to witness the feat of sculpting, architecture, and engineering that goes into the Ice Castles. Once inside, you can explore icy caverns and archways, zip down fully frozen slides, and crawl through tunnels, all illuminated with dazzling lights.

Photo courtesy of Ice Castles

Courtesy: FOX21 file

Courtesy: FOX21 file

Courtesy: FOX21 file

Courtesy: FOX21 file

Tickets are on sale for the advance season–which the Ice Castles explained is when it expects to be open, depending on the weather, based on historical data from the region. Currently, the first operating day available is Jan. 13.

Organizers said the castles may open earlier than anticipated or stay open past the final date of Feb. 3 if the weather allows. Additional tickets for extended season dates would become available once dates are confirmed.

Walkup tickets may be available for purchase at the location at a higher price, but the castles recommend purchasing tickets online in advance for the best price and guaranteed entry.

Click here to find tickets.

Tickets are $27 for general admission and $22 for kids ages 4-11. The castles are closed most Mondays and Tuesdays, with the exception of winter breaks.

The castles will be located at 339 Irene Avenue in Cripple Creek, with parking on Irene Avenue and 4th Street south of Ice Castles.