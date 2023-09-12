(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) returns to Southern Colorado for two performances at the Broadmoor World Arena on Nov. 19.

TSO’s highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More,” promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations.

The Winter Tour kicks off on Nov. 15 in Green Bay, WI and Council Bluffs, IA. Over the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering an impressive 104 performances before concluding on Dec. 30.

Click here to view the full itinerary.

TSO will entrance audiences with two performances, one at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. at the World Arena. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund.

Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP)



Courtesy: Jason Rios

Courtesy: Mark Weiss

Courtesy: Mark Weiss

Beginning with the public on-sale, a limited number of specially priced $39 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. Additional fees will apply.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours), TSO has performed for more than 8 million fans.

Keeping with TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill’s vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.