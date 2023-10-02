(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will make a stop at the Pikes Peak Center in February, and tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6.

Seinfeld will perform at the Pikes Peak Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $55 plus applicable fees. Click here to find tickets once they go live.

Those interested in grabbing tickets can also receive a code for the venue’s presale, which starts Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., by signing up for The Backstage Pass newsletter by Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.”

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”