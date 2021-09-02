Tickets now on sale for Theatreworks’ “Witch” production

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Something wicked this way comes, and it’s Theatreworks “Witch” in the Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre at the Ent Center for the Arts, directed by Caitlin Lowans!

Opening night is Thursday, Sept. 16, featuring a stellar cast who will perform through Sunday, Oct. 10 every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. during the week as well as 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday.



“Witch” is a contemporary take on a Jacobean play by Jen Silverman. The plot is that a woman who may be a witch is confronted by a man who shows up on her doorstep and may just be the devil in disguise.

Sammie Joe Kinnett and Birgitta DePree, both Colorado Springs professional actors and educators, will star in the show alongside Hossein Forouzandeh, David Anthony Lewis, Samia Mounts, and Christian O’Shaughnessy.

Lowans said, “Silverman takes the trope of the devil coming to town, dealing in souls, and uses it as a springboard for looking at our own time, whether we have hope for the world, and what we would sacrifice in order to change it. In this time of return from the pandemic, we love asking the big questions with humor and we couldn’t have found a more wonderful entirely Colorado Springs based-cast to bring this to life.

Tickets for “Witch” start at $20 and are available at the Ent Center for the Arts Box Office, online or by calling (719) 255-3232. Special ticket pricing is available for those under 18, educators, military and others. UCCS students receive free tickets.

Four other plays will be presented in the 2021-22 season and are scheduled as follows:

“Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahue

Directed by Marisa Hébert

Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021

About: Over a lifetime, our hero makes a list to cheer up their mother, only to discover this key: Joy can spring from life’s littlest things.

“Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue” by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Directed by Julio Agustin

Jan. 27- Feb.13, 2022

About: Three generations of family men who share a love of music and the scars of military service are held together by their mother, herself a former nurse in the Vietnam War in this Puerto-Rican American story.

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison adapted by Lydia Diamond

April 21-May 15, 2022

About: A longing to be loved dwells in all of us and this story examines the standards of physical beauty, a black girl’s coming of age, and the devastating events she endures in this adaptation of the novel by Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison.

“Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare

Directed by Kathryn Walsh

July 7-31, 2022

About: When a case of mistaken identity turns to destiny in this classic tale of love, longing, and the sea.

Subscriptions to the 2021-22 season are on sale now online at entcenterforthearts.org or through the UCCS box office at (719) 255-3232.

